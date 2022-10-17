Gleadless crash: Emergency services called after car and van involved in serious collision at junction
This was the scene at a busy Sheffield road junction after a serious crash involving a car and a van.
Pictures show the front of a black hatchback car smashed, and a seriously damaged Mercedes van lying on its side, half across the pavement, after the collision, which happened close to Gleadless Townend tram stop on Ridgeway Road at its junction with Gleadless Road.
Read More
Emergency services were called to the scene, and police sealed off the road while their work was carried out there, on Saturday night. South Yorkshire Police said: “We were informed of a collision involving a van and a car at the junction of Gleadless Road and Ridgeway Road in Sheffield, near the Gleadless Townend tram stop, at about 9.05pm on Saturday (15 October).
Most Popular
“Officers attended and the road was closed. There were no real injuries and Yorkshire Ambulance Service was not required so it was just vehicle recovery at the scene.”