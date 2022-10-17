Pictures show the front of a black hatchback car smashed, and a seriously damaged Mercedes van lying on its side, half across the pavement, after the collision, which happened close to Gleadless Townend tram stop on Ridgeway Road at its junction with Gleadless Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and police sealed off the road while their work was carried out there, on Saturday night. South Yorkshire Police said: “We were informed of a collision involving a van and a car at the junction of Gleadless Road and Ridgeway Road in Sheffield, near the Gleadless Townend tram stop, at about 9.05pm on Saturday (15 October).

“Officers attended and the road was closed. There were no real injuries and Yorkshire Ambulance Service was not required so it was just vehicle recovery at the scene.”

It was one of a number of serious collisions to take place over the weekend. A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision on Wordsworth Avenue, Parson Cross, earlier on Saturday, while on the Friday night, a man had been taken to hospital after a collision involving two cars on Abbeydale Road. He suffered leg injuries.

Pictures show the seriously damaged Mercedes van lying on its side nearby after the collision, which happened close to Gleadless Townend tram stop on Ridgeway Road at its junction with Gleadless Road.

