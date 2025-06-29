Cockpit footage shows the moment the Red Arrows flew over Glastonbury Festival as Pulp performed ‘Common People’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the moment the Red Arrows flew over the Pyramid area at Glastonbury Festival, as Sheffield band Pulp performed their 1995 hit ‘Common People’.

Mystery group Patchwork were confirmed as Pulp when frontman Jarvis Cocker took to the Pyramid Stage on the evening of June 28 to perform their hour-long set, which has received raving reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year is the 30th anniversary of Pulp’s famous 1995 headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

Pulp will headline the opening night of Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park in July.

Pulp's Jarvis Cocker performs at Glastonbury festival 2025. | Leon Neal / Getty Images

Red Arrows 2025 upcoming display dates

05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea

06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast

10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo

21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen

26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival

26/07/2025 Old Buckenham

27/07/2025 Old Buckenham

The Red Arrows fly over Pulp's set at Glastonbury Festival. | RAF Red Arrows

09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast

10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow

13/08/2025 Falmouth Week

14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow

20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival

21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow

22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta

05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight

07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields

04/10/2025 Duxford Flying Finale