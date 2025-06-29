Glastonbury Pulp: Cockpit footage shows Red Arrows flying over Sheffield legends’ secret set
This is the moment the Red Arrows flew over the Pyramid area at Glastonbury Festival, as Sheffield band Pulp performed their 1995 hit ‘Common People’.
Mystery group Patchwork were confirmed as Pulp when frontman Jarvis Cocker took to the Pyramid Stage on the evening of June 28 to perform their hour-long set, which has received raving reviews.
This year is the 30th anniversary of Pulp’s famous 1995 headline set on the Pyramid Stage.
Pulp will headline the opening night of Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival in Hillsborough Park in July.
Red Arrows 2025 upcoming display dates
05/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Wales Airshow, Swansea
06/07/2025 Formula One, British Grand Prix, Silverstone - flypast
10/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
11/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
13/07/2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed
18/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
19/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
20/07/2025 Royal International Air Tattoo
21/07/2025 The Tall Ship Races Aberdeen
26/07/2025 Swanage Carnival
26/07/2025 Old Buckenham
27/07/2025 Old Buckenham
09/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
09/08/2025 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo - flypast
10/08/2025 Blackpool Airshow
13/08/2025 Falmouth Week
14/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
15/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
16/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
17/08/2025 Airbourne - Eastbourne International Airshow
20/08/2025 Cromer Carnival
21/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Clacton Airshow
22/08/2025 Sidmouth Regatta
05/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
06/09/2025 Ayr Show Festival of Flight
07/09/2025 Great North Run - Newcastle/South Shields
04/10/2025 Duxford Flying Finale
