Sheffield's Tramlines festival to offer "brand new VIP experience" with flushing toilets and private bar
The three-day music festival is set to return to Hillsborough Park on July 25-27 this year. Headliners are Pulp on Friday, The Reytons on Saturday and Kasabian on Sunday.
Other acts include Spiritualized, Baxter Dury, John Grant, Fat White Family, Hot Chip (DJ) and Lisa O'Neill.
And now, festival-goers can also get their hands on a special VIP experience, dubbed The Fancy Bit.
The Fancy Bit is on offer, both to those who have not yet bought a ticket, and to people wanting to upgrade their existing ticket.
Tickets for Friday, Saturday and the full weekend have sold out.
The creation of the The Fancy Bit VIP experience offers people without a ticket another chance to see the likes of Pulp and Reytons, who are the headliners for Tramlines’ Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.
A “very limited” number of tickets for The Fancy Bit go on sale at midday tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025).
What you get for your money
The Fancy Bit includes:
- A new main stage viewpoint from a raised platform
- Comfy lounge seating
- Private bar access
- Flushing toilets
- “Sumptuous” street food
Organisers expect Fancy Bit tickets to “fly,” and anyone wishing to get hold of one is advised to be primed, and ready to go, as soon as they go on sale.
Prices
WEEKEND TICKET + THE FANCY BIT- £280 + bf
FRIDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf
SATURDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf
SUNDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf
Please note, The Fancy Bit ticket package does not include access to Tramlines’ other VIP Area.
If you already have a ticket, you can upgrade your weekend with prices starting from £45:
THE FANCY BIT WEEKEND UPGRADE - £100 + bf
THE FANCY BIT FRIDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf
THE FANCY BIT SATURDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf
THE FANCY BIT SUNDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf
