Tickets are about to go on sale for a special VIP experience at Sheffield’s Tramlines festival, offering punters access to flushing toilets, a new main stage viewpoint, lounge seating and a private bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three-day music festival is set to return to Hillsborough Park on July 25-27 this year. Headliners are Pulp on Friday, The Reytons on Saturday and Kasabian on Sunday.

Other acts include Spiritualized, Baxter Dury, John Grant, Fat White Family, Hot Chip (DJ) and Lisa O'Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The three-day music festival is set to return to Hillsborough Park on July 25-27 this year. Headliners are Pulp on Friday, The Reytons on Saturday and Kasabian on Sunday | Dean Atkins

And now, festival-goers can also get their hands on a special VIP experience, dubbed The Fancy Bit.

The Fancy Bit is on offer, both to those who have not yet bought a ticket, and to people wanting to upgrade their existing ticket.

Tickets for Friday, Saturday and the full weekend have sold out.

The creation of the The Fancy Bit VIP experience offers people without a ticket another chance to see the likes of Pulp and Reytons, who are the headliners for Tramlines’ Friday and Saturday nights, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A “very limited” number of tickets for The Fancy Bit go on sale at midday tomorrow (Thursday, June 12, 2025).

Read More 9 facts about Pulp you may not know, after Tramlines makes huge Sheffield homecoming gig announcement

What you get for your money

The Fancy Bit includes:

A new main stage viewpoint from a raised platform

Comfy lounge seating

Private bar access

Flushing toilets

“Sumptuous” street food

Organisers expect Fancy Bit tickets to “fly,” and anyone wishing to get hold of one is advised to be primed, and ready to go, as soon as they go on sale.

Read More 9 facts about Pulp you may not know, after Tramlines makes huge Sheffield homecoming gig announcement

Prices

WEEKEND TICKET + THE FANCY BIT- £280 + bf

FRIDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf

SATURDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf

SUNDAY TICKET + THE FANCY BIT - £125 + bf

Please note, The Fancy Bit ticket package does not include access to Tramlines’ other VIP Area.

Read More Tramlines: This is how much money massive Sheffield music festival brought into city this year

If you already have a ticket, you can upgrade your weekend with prices starting from £45:

THE FANCY BIT WEEKEND UPGRADE - £100 + bf

THE FANCY BIT FRIDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf

THE FANCY BIT SATURDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf

THE FANCY BIT SUNDAY UPGRADE - £45 + bf

Please note, The Fancy Bit ticket package does not include access to Tramlines’ other VIP Area.

Click here for more information.