Sheffield indie legends Pulp go to top of album charts for first time in 27 years

For the first time since the late 1990s, Sheffield indie legends Pulp have a number one album.

Their latest offering, More, marked the group’s first studio album in 24 years.

Frontman Jarvis Cocker said it was the first Pulp album since ‘We Love Life’ in 2001 and was inspired by playing a song called Hymn of the North at the end of their second night at Sheffield Arena in 2023.

More has given Pulp a number one album for the first time since 1998, the Official Charts Company has confirmed | Rough Trade

He added: “This seemed to open the floodgates: we came up with the rest of the songs on this album during the first half of 2024.

And now, More has given Pulp a number one for the first time since 1998, the Official Charts Company has confirmed.

They last topped the charts with This Is Hardcore, which followed on from Different Class - the album which is often regarded as band’s zenith, and the one that resulted in them becoming household names.

Describing the process for creating More, Jarvis added: “A couple are revivals of ideas from last century. The music for one song was written by Richard Hawley.”

The album, released by Rough Trade Records, is dedicated to Steve Mackey, their bassist who died aged 56 in March 2023.

The first single released off the album was the anthemic “Spike Island,” referencing the huge Stone Roses island gig in 1990.