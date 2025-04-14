Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Neighbours of an iconic working men’s club made famous for its appearance in the film Full Monty are calling for the derelict site to be shut down - after it was hit by yet another fire this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s the second time that the club - which is where the finale of the hit 1997 movie The Full Monty was filmed before a live audience - has been set alight in the past two months, and locals now fear only more trouble is to come.

One neighbour told The Star: “They’re going to come back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last year this has happened about three times I think.

While the pub that featured in The Full Monty was once heaving, it has now become a hub of anti-social behaviour after being left to rot for several years. | Dean Atkins

“I’ve been awake all night worried someone’s going to set fire to it again - I kept looking outside for every little noise I heard.

“When it was a club there were no problems, then the smoking ban came in and everyone was hanging outside.

“They were fighting, swearing, we had glasses thrown over our garden fence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want people to think we hated the pub, we used to go there and have a good time .”

The venue closed in 2018 and an application to demolish the building to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield City Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition.

There were plans announced last year to reopen the building as a boxing gym, cafe and community centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet none of these proposals came to fruition, with the abandoned building becoming an eyesore and haven for anti-social behaviour.

An awards night at the old Shiregreen Working Men's Club in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers

And while many do have fond memories of visiting the once-loved site, it seems that they have come to realise that its time has officially passed.

All neighbours want now is answers, though it seems everywhere they turn there’s nothing but more questions.

“Nobody knows anything, we get nothing from the council,” another neighbour added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve been to town hall, we’ve been to Citizens Advice and nothing.

“Now there are more and more fires - it is going to happen again, trust me.

“It’s a shame, it really is, but something has got to happen and it’s got to come down somehow.

“People who talk about it reopening are living in the past, they don’t have to deal with it every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.