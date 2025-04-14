Full Monty pub: Neighbours call for iconic Shiregreen venue to be torn down after yet another blaze

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Neighbours of an iconic working men’s club made famous for its appearance in the film Full Monty are calling for the derelict site to be shut down - after it was hit by yet another fire this week.

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spent more than three hours at Shiregreen Working Men’s club on Tuesday evening (April 8) dealing with a deliberate blaze.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

It’s the second time that the club - which is where the finale of the hit 1997 movie The Full Monty was filmed before a live audience - has been set alight in the past two months, and locals now fear only more trouble is to come.

One neighbour told The Star: “They’re going to come back.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the last year this has happened about three times I think.

While the pub that featured in The Full Monty was once heaving, it has now become a hub of anti-social behaviour after being left to rot for several years.While the pub that featured in The Full Monty was once heaving, it has now become a hub of anti-social behaviour after being left to rot for several years.
While the pub that featured in The Full Monty was once heaving, it has now become a hub of anti-social behaviour after being left to rot for several years. | Dean Atkins

“I’ve been awake all night worried someone’s going to set fire to it again - I kept looking outside for every little noise I heard.

“When it was a club there were no problems, then the smoking ban came in and everyone was hanging outside.

“They were fighting, swearing, we had glasses thrown over our garden fence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I don’t want people to think we hated the pub, we used to go there and have a good time .”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

The venue closed in 2018 and an application to demolish the building to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield City Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition.

There were plans announced last year to reopen the building as a boxing gym, cafe and community centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yet none of these proposals came to fruition, with the abandoned building becoming an eyesore and haven for anti-social behaviour.

An awards night at the old Shiregreen Working Men's Club in 1998An awards night at the old Shiregreen Working Men's Club in 1998
An awards night at the old Shiregreen Working Men's Club in 1998 | Sheffield Newspapers

And while many do have fond memories of visiting the once-loved site, it seems that they have come to realise that its time has officially passed.

All neighbours want now is answers, though it seems everywhere they turn there’s nothing but more questions.

“Nobody knows anything, we get nothing from the council,” another neighbour added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We’ve been to town hall, we’ve been to Citizens Advice and nothing.

“Now there are more and more fires - it is going to happen again, trust me.

“It’s a shame, it really is, but something has got to happen and it’s got to come down somehow.

“People who talk about it reopening are living in the past, they don’t have to deal with it every day.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceNeighboursPeopleThe Full Monty

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice