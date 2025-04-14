Full Monty pub: Neighbours call for iconic Shiregreen venue to be torn down after yet another blaze
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service spent more than three hours at Shiregreen Working Men’s club on Tuesday evening (April 8) dealing with a deliberate blaze.
It’s the second time that the club - which is where the finale of the hit 1997 movie The Full Monty was filmed before a live audience - has been set alight in the past two months, and locals now fear only more trouble is to come.
One neighbour told The Star: “They’re going to come back.
“In the last year this has happened about three times I think.
“I’ve been awake all night worried someone’s going to set fire to it again - I kept looking outside for every little noise I heard.
“When it was a club there were no problems, then the smoking ban came in and everyone was hanging outside.
“They were fighting, swearing, we had glasses thrown over our garden fence.
“I don’t want people to think we hated the pub, we used to go there and have a good time .”
The venue closed in 2018 and an application to demolish the building to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield City Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition.
There were plans announced last year to reopen the building as a boxing gym, cafe and community centre.
Yet none of these proposals came to fruition, with the abandoned building becoming an eyesore and haven for anti-social behaviour.
And while many do have fond memories of visiting the once-loved site, it seems that they have come to realise that its time has officially passed.
All neighbours want now is answers, though it seems everywhere they turn there’s nothing but more questions.
“Nobody knows anything, we get nothing from the council,” another neighbour added.
“We’ve been to town hall, we’ve been to Citizens Advice and nothing.
“Now there are more and more fires - it is going to happen again, trust me.
“It’s a shame, it really is, but something has got to happen and it’s got to come down somehow.
“People who talk about it reopening are living in the past, they don’t have to deal with it every day.”
