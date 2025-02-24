Shiregreen Club: Fire breaks out at former working men's club in Sheffield made famous by The Full Monty
Firefighters were called to the old Shiregreen Club building, on Shiregreen Lane, on Sunday, February 23, at 4.27pm.
Two crews attended the scene, where the fire was located on the first floor and was extinguished.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze, which had been dealt with by 5.36pm, is believed to have been started deliberately.
The Shiregreen Club, or Shiregreen Working Men’s Club as it was at the time, is where the finale of the hit 1997 movie The Full Monty, in which a group of unemployed steelworkers strip, was filmed before a live audience.
The venue closed in 2018 and an application to demolish the building to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield City Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition.
There were plans announced last year to reopen the building as a boxing gym, cafe and community centre.
But the man behind those proposals, Robert Riley, of Riley’s Boxing and Fitness Centre, in Handsworth, told The Star this week that he was no longer involved with the building, having pulled out of the project a couple of months ago.
