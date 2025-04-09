Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A location made famous in the iconic Sheffield film The Full Monty has been set alight by arsonists.

Emergency services were sent to the the former Shiregreen Working Men’s club last night, after the famous building was seen burning.

Eyewitness accounts described smoke pouring from the roof of the building, and several fire engines arriving on the scene. Locals have described police as being called the scene on occasions in recent weeks.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service today confirmed they had been deployed, with their crews spending more than three hours there battling the blaze.

PIcture shows smoke pouring from the former Shiregreen Working Men's Club, famous for its role in The Full Monty | Submitted

The service told The Star in a statement: “Fire crews from Elm Lane, Central, Parkway and Rivelin stations were called out to a deliberate fire at the derelict Shiregreen WMC on Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield at 7.20pm.

“Firefighters used hose reels to bring the fire under control. There were no reports of any casualties. Crews left the scene at 10:30pm.”

South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident and said in a statement: “At 7.45pm yesterday (8 April) South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue made us aware of a fire at a property on Shiregreen Lane, in Sheffield.

“It is believed the fire was started deliberately. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.”

It is the latest report of a fire at the club, which has not been open for several years.

The most recent blaze at the site was reported in February this year. Prior to that, there had been a fire at the site in April 2023.

Shiregreen Working Men’s Club is where the finale of the hit 1997 movie, in which Gaz and co reveal all, was shot before a live audience.

The beloved venue on Shiregreen Lane has fallen into disrepair since closing for good in 2018, with fire and vandalism causing extensive damage.

After The Full Monty became a worldwide hit, fans from around the world visited the building to see it for themselves and take photos.

Following the club’s closure, an application to bulldoze the property to make way for flats was rejected by Sheffield City Council in 2020, after more than 1,000 people signed a petition.

The venue, where only the interior was used in The Full Monty film, was closed when the Disney+ TV reboot was made and it did not feature in the series.