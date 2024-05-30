Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The area has now been ‘safely evacuated,’ a Sheffield Forgemasters spokesperson confirmed.

Bomb disposal teams and emergency services teams have arrived at Sheffield Forgemasters, following the discovery of a suspected World War Two explosive device.

The device was discovered at Forgemasters this morning (Thursday, May 30, 2024), with South Yorkshire Police called to the scene at around 10.50am.

In a statement released a few moments ago, a spokesperson for Sheffield Forgemasters said: “The area has been safely evacuated and bomb disposal teams and emergency services are dealing with the situation.” They continued: “We can confirm that suspected WW2 ordnance has been found at the Sheffield Forgemasters site where VINCI Building, alongside its subcontractor, CementationSkanska, is undertaking construction work as part of the redevelopment and improvement of the facility.

“All construction works and activities on the site have been stopped for the time being.”

The army has also now arrived on the scene.

The army and bomb disposal teams are currently on the scene at Sheffield Forgemasters

Brightside Lane is closed in both directions from the roundabout junction with Hawke Street, as work on the site continues.

The train line between Sheffield and Meadowhall railway stations is currently blocked in the wake of the device discovery.