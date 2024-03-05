Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Forgemasters has launched a drive to recruit 14 apprentices as it forges ahead with a £400m upgrade.

Apprentices receive "fully-funded training" - working towards a professional qualification while getting paid - and will have a career in "one of the most advanced engineering facilities of its kind."

Apprentices are the future of Forgemasters.

The Ministry of Defence-owned company is investing millions over the next 10 years including a new heavy forge line, major machine tool replacements and a new machining facility, which will be "unmatched" outside of the UK.

Nicola Childs, head of people development, said they wanted the most capable and committed individuals to join the team.

She added: "Sheffield Forgemasters has a secure future following our MoD acquisition, as we push on with a programme to create a new level of engineering skills-sets within defence and civil nuclear manufacture.

"We really want to find those candidates who have the drive to learn and secure a career which will provide skills for life and excellent professional development as we deliver increasing defence work and advance manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and renewable energy markets.

