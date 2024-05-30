Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 100 metre cordon is currently in place following the discovery.

A busy Sheffield road is closed this afternoon, after a suspected World War Two explosive device was discovered at Sheffield Forgemasters.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are currently on the scene, and a force spokesperson confirmed that Brightside Lane is closed in both directions from the roundabout junction with Hawke Street following the discovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scene at Sheffield Forgemasters, following the discovery of a suspected World War Two explosive device

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We were called at 10.55am today (May 30, 2024) to reports a suspected World War Two explosive device had been discovered while groundworks were being carried out at Sheffield Forgemasters on Brightside Lane

“Our officers are currently at the scene and a 100m cordon is in place,” a SYP spokespeson said.

They added: “Please plan ahead and seek alternative routes where possible. Thank you for your understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Train services between Sheffield and Meadowhall railway stations are currently not running in the wake of the discovery, a National Rail spokesperson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A number of bus services, including the 18, 18A, X1 and X2, are also being diverted while the road closure remains in place.