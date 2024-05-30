Brightside Lane: Road closure after suspected wartime bomb is found at Sheffield Forgemasters
A busy Sheffield road is closed this afternoon, after a suspected World War Two explosive device was discovered at Sheffield Forgemasters.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police (SYP) are currently on the scene, and a force spokesperson confirmed that Brightside Lane is closed in both directions from the roundabout junction with Hawke Street following the discovery.
“We were called at 10.55am today (May 30, 2024) to reports a suspected World War Two explosive device had been discovered while groundworks were being carried out at Sheffield Forgemasters on Brightside Lane
They added: “Please plan ahead and seek alternative routes where possible. Thank you for your understanding.”
Train services between Sheffield and Meadowhall railway stations are currently not running in the wake of the discovery, a National Rail spokesperson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
A number of bus services, including the 18, 18A, X1 and X2, are also being diverted while the road closure remains in place.
More to follow.
