Forensic tests to be carried out on stolen car in Sheffield

Forensic tests are to be carried out on a car tracked down by police officers one hour after it was stolen from outside a house in Sheffield.

The Jaguar F-Pace was stolen in the early hours of this morning but because it was fitted with a tracking device, officers were able to recover it within an hour.

This stole car was fitted with a tracker

It is to be forensically examined in a bid to identify the thief.

No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.