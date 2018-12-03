Forensic tests to be carried out on stolen car in Sheffield

Forensic tests are to be carried out on a car tracked down by police officers one hour after it was stolen from outside a house in Sheffield.
The Jaguar F-Pace was stolen in the early hours of this morning but because it was fitted with a tracking device, officers were able to recover it within an hour.
It is to be forensically examined in a bid to identify the thief.
No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.