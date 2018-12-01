World War Two veteran, 98, dies after suffering bleed on the brain during violent robbery 

A 98-year-old veteran has died a month after he suffered several injuries, including a bleed on the brain, during a violent robbery at his home.

Second World War veteran, Peter Gouldstone, died in hospital in the early hours of Friday morning, police confirmed this afternoon.

He had been attacked in his home in Enfield, north London, on November 6 and was left suffering severe injuries including two bleeds to the brain and extensive bruising on his body.

Detective Inspector Paul Ridley, of the Metropolitan Police, said: "We are all shocked and saddened by the news of Peter's death.

“It is the worst news for his family and for all those who cared for and knew him.

"I urge anyone who has information, no matter how small a detail, to search their conscience and contact police without delay.

"I particularly want to hear from people that may have been offered the Panasonic television that was stolen, or who saw either people or vehicles in the vicinity of Evesham Road, Enfield, N11 that may have appeared out of place.

"A Crimestoppers reward of £10,000 remains on offer for anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for this despicable offence.

"Finally, I would ask that Peter's family are left alone to grieve and come to terms with their loss at this very difficult time."