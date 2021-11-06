The man was found by British Transport Police officers at around 3am today near the junction of Flat Street and Pond Street, say police.

Police sealed the area off while they carried out investigations, with buses diverted while they were there.

Officers now say that the death is not believed to be suspicious.

The man found unconscious at Flat Street, Sheffield, this morning, has died. Picture: Google

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We had a large scene in place in #Sheffield city centre earlier and would like to thank everyone for their patience while we carried out our work.

"We’d been called to the area in connection with a man’s death, however this is now confirmed as not being suspicious and the scene has been removed.

”The man's family has been informed. We know scenes like this can cause concern but we do appreciate your cooperation and support.”

South Yorkshire Police officers had to close off an area which is used by many bus routes while they worked.

The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital.