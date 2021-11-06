Diversion have been in operation through the morning and Travel South Yorkshire is aware of them

First:

Buses have been diverted due to a police incident on Flat Street this morning

X5 & X55 Diverted via Sheaf Street and Harmer Lane

x78 Both Directions Diverted Diverted both directions between the Wicker & Sheffield Interchange via Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield Parkway, Park Square, Sheaf Street

135 To Sheffield Via Haymarket , Arundel Gate, Paternoster Row the Sheffield Interchange

135 From Sheffield diverted via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Commercial Street

95 & 95a Towards Walkley from Haymarket then up High Street

95 & 95a Towards Meadowhall as normal then from Paternoster Row Via Harmer Lane, Serving stand B3 in Sheffield Interchange then Harmer lane, Commercial Street.

32 & 32a To City Centre diverted via Haymarket, Arundel Gate & Paternoster Row

32 & 32a From City Centre diverted via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street & Commercial Street

56 To Netheredge Diverted via Sheaf Street & Harmer Lane serving B3 in Sheffield Interchange

Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to Flat street being closed, police indecent, service 7 coming into sheffield will be using ArundelGate, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row into bus station then back on normal route.