Flat Street police incident: These are the Sheffield bus diversions put in place
These are the bus diversions which are operating today after Pond Street and Flat Street were closed due to a police incident:
Diversion have been in operation through the morning and Travel South Yorkshire is aware of them
First:
X5 & X55 Diverted via Sheaf Street and Harmer Lane
x78 Both Directions Diverted Diverted both directions between the Wicker & Sheffield Interchange via Derek Dooley Way, Sheffield Parkway, Park Square, Sheaf Street
135 To Sheffield Via Haymarket , Arundel Gate, Paternoster Row the Sheffield Interchange
135 From Sheffield diverted via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street and Commercial Street
95 & 95a Towards Walkley from Haymarket then up High Street
95 & 95a Towards Meadowhall as normal then from Paternoster Row Via Harmer Lane, Serving stand B3 in Sheffield Interchange then Harmer lane, Commercial Street.
32 & 32a To City Centre diverted via Haymarket, Arundel Gate & Paternoster Row
32 & 32a From City Centre diverted via Harmer Lane, Sheaf Street & Commercial Street
56 To Netheredge Diverted via Sheaf Street & Harmer Lane serving B3 in Sheffield Interchange
Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to Flat street being closed, police indecent, service 7 coming into sheffield will be using ArundelGate, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row into bus station then back on normal route.
They added the 120 was using Commercial Ctreet in both directions until further notice.