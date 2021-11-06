Flat Street, Sheffield, closed due to police incident this morning
Part of Sheffield city centre been closed by emergency services over an emergency incident this morning.
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 7:38 am
Flat street has been closed by emergency services while the incident is dealt with.
In the mean team, bus services are being diverted because of he situation.
Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to Flat street being closed, police indecent, service 7 coming into sheffield will be using ArundelGate, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row into bus station then back on normal route.
They added the 120 was using Commercial Ctreet in both directions until further notice.