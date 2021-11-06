Flat street has been closed by emergency services while the incident is dealt with.

In the mean team, bus services are being diverted because of he situation.

Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to Flat street being closed, police indecent, service 7 coming into sheffield will be using ArundelGate, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row into bus station then back on normal route.

Police have closed Flat Street, Sheffield, this morning

They added the 120 was using Commercial Ctreet in both directions until further notice.