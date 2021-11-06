Flat Street, Sheffield, closed due to police incident this morning

Part of Sheffield city centre been closed by emergency services over an emergency incident this morning.

By David Kessen
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 7:38 am

Flat street has been closed by emergency services while the incident is dealt with.

In the mean team, bus services are being diverted because of he situation.

Bus company Stagecoach said: “Due to Flat street being closed, police indecent, service 7 coming into sheffield will be using ArundelGate, Furnival Street, Brown Street, Paternoster Row into bus station then back on normal route.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police have closed Flat Street, Sheffield, this morning

They added the 120 was using Commercial Ctreet in both directions until further notice.

Flat Street, Sheffield, is closed due to an emergency incident
SheffieldStagecoach