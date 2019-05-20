Flat fire in Sheffield caused by man falling asleep while smoking cigarette
A flat fire in Sheffield broke out after a man fell asleep while smoking a cigarette, according to crews who dealt with the incident.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 11:17
Firefighters alerted to the blaze in Wincobank Avenue, Wincobank, on Friday night discovered that residents in the street had called for help after hearing a smoke alarm sounding.
The occupant of the flat, who escaped unharmed, had fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “Smoking is a leading cause of accidental house fire fatalities.
“If you know somebody who smokes and may be at risk of falling asleep with a cigarette still lit, refer them for a home safety check from our crews today.”