BURNGREAVE SHOOTING: Everything known so far after gunman opens fire at boy, 16
As a boy, aged 16, recovers from a shooting in a Sheffield street, here is the latest as detectives continue to investigate the gun attack.
- The victim was shot in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 12.10am yesterday.
- Emergency services were deployed to the scene and it was discovered that the boy had been shot in his leg.
- He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and underwent surgery.
- He has since been discharged.
- The gunman responsible for the attack remains at large but a description of the culprit has not yet been released.
- Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.
- Temporary Inspector, Phil Mackey, said although the incident is ‘disturbing’ there is believed to be ‘no wider danger to the general public’.
- Extra police patrols have been ordered.
- A large police cordon was put in place around the crime scene yesterday while forensic experts examined the area and officers carried out enquiries.
- An appeal has been issued for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
- The shooting occurred just metres away from where 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead in nearby Spital Street in 2008 when the S3 gang imploded after the teenager was blamed for passing on information which led to a near-fatal attack on a fellow gang member. His killers were jailed for 110 years between them.
- In 2007, Jonathan Matondo, 16, was shot dead on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.
Detectives believe he was targeted in revenge for a shooting the day before. His killer remains at large.
- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 7 of May 19.