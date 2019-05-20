BURNGREAVE SHOOTING: Everything known so far after gunman opens fire at boy, 16

As a boy, aged 16, recovers from a shooting in a Sheffield street, here is the latest as detectives continue to investigate the gun attack.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 11:24

- The victim was shot in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at 12.10am yesterday.

CRIME: Man held over armed robbery at Sheffield convenience store

A boy, 16, was shot in Burngreave yesterday

- Emergency services were deployed to the scene and it was discovered that the boy had been shot in his leg.

Read More

Read More
Police patrols stepped up in Sheffield suburb after boy, 16, is shot

- He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and underwent surgery.

LATEST: Sheffield boy, 16, shot metres away from spot where another city teenager was killed in gun attack

- He has since been discharged.

- The gunman responsible for the attack remains at large but a description of the culprit has not yet been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

- Detectives are treating the shooting as a targeted attack.

- Temporary Inspector, Phil Mackey, said although the incident is ‘disturbing’ there is believed to be ‘no wider danger to the general public’.

- Extra police patrols have been ordered.

- A large police cordon was put in place around the crime scene yesterday while forensic experts examined the area and officers carried out enquiries.

- An appeal has been issued for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

- The shooting occurred just metres away from where 17-year-old Tarek Chaiboub was shot dead in nearby Spital Street in 2008 when the S3 gang imploded after the teenager was blamed for passing on information which led to a near-fatal attack on a fellow gang member. His killers were jailed for 110 years between them.

- In 2007, Jonathan Matondo, 16, was shot dead on the Nottingham Cliff recreation ground close to his home on Verdon Street, Burngreave.

Detectives believe he was targeted in revenge for a shooting the day before. His killer remains at large.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 and quote incident number 7 of May 19.