Teenage boy discharged from hospital after shooting in Sheffield street
A teenage boy injured in a shooting in a Sheffield street has been discharged from hospital.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 20 May, 2019, 11:25
The 16-year-old was shot in his leg in Spital Lane, off Spital Hill, Burngreave, at around 12.10am yesterday.
He was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition and underwent surgery but has since been released.
The crime scene was cordoned off for much of yesterday while forensic experts examined the area as detectives pieced together the circumstances surrounding the gun attack.
No arrests have yet been made.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 7 of May 19.