Flasher on the loose in Sheffield suburb
A flasher is being hunted by the police after he exposed himself while following a woman in a Sheffield suburb.
He struck in Stone Lane, Woodhouse, on Wednesday night and police officers investigating the incident have urged members of the public to ‘remain vigilant’.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Police investigating a report of indecent exposure have asked the public to remain vigilant as their enquiries continue.
“On Wednesday evening, officers received reports that a man had indecently exposed himself to a woman on Stone Lane.
The alleged incident happened as the woman was walking in the direction of the car park and the man followed her along the path whilst exposing himself.
“Officers attended the area but were unable to locate the man.
“The local neighbourhood team has been made aware and will be conducting extra patrols in the area.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 565 of August 28.