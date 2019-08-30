Police probe into Ecclesall Road crash in Sheffield continues as two men remain in hospital

A police probe into a serious collision on Ecclesall Road in Sheffield is continuing today with two men still seriously injured in hospital.

By Claire Lewis
Friday, 30 August, 2019, 08:56

Emergency services were deployed to Ecclesall Road last Sunday night after a 28-year-old man riding a silver Honda NC700 bike was involved in a collision with a 22-year-old pedestrian.

The bike was travelling towards Sheffield city centre when the collision with the man occurred close to the Nursery Tavern at 8.40pm.

The motorcyclist was then attacked by a third person at the scene.

Both the biker and pedestrian were seriously injured and remain in hospital this morning but their injuries are not deemed life threatening.

A 24-year-old Sheffield man arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.

