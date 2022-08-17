Flash floods: These are the Sheffield roads still closed after last night’s storms

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Council’s Streets Ahead officers say the roads that have yet to re-open are Station Road at its junction with School Street, in Mosborough; Springfield Road at its juncion with Grove Road, near Millhouses, and Long Acre Way at its juction with New Street, near Sothall.

School Street, Mosborough, Springfield Road, Millhouses

Highways bosses say Sheffield still has three roads closed after last night’s flash flooding.

A spokesman said today: “After a busy night with 107 calls, three roads remain closed whilst we or Yorkshire Water make the necessary repairs.

They added: “All roads will be reopened as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

Last night, the torrential rain led to car becoming stranded in High Street, Beighton and the surfacing being reportedly lifted off a section of Abbeydale Road.