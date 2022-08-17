Pub back to normal after Sheffield storm water closed kitchen at Ridgeway Arms, Mosborough, last night
A pub had to close its kitchen due to the torrential rainstorm that hit Sheffield yesterday evening.
But today everything is back to normal at the Ridgeway Arms, on Quarry Hill, Mosborough, after staff cleared up after concerns over a leak in the roof.
The venue closed the kitchen at 6.15pm, when concerns were raised that the water that was coming through the roof could cause damage to the equipment inside the room. It meant it was unable to serve meals during the evening
Under normal circumstances the venue would keep feeding diners until 10pm.
The bar remained open however, and staff today confirmed that although there was a leak last night that forced the closure, everything was today back to normal.
The rain caused disruption all over Sheffield last night, with a number of streets in the city, including two in Mosborough, suffering flash flooding, and the road surface lifting on Abbeydale Road