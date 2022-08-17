Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But today everything is back to normal at the Ridgeway Arms, on Quarry Hill, Mosborough, after staff cleared up after concerns over a leak in the roof.

The venue closed the kitchen at 6.15pm, when concerns were raised that the water that was coming through the roof could cause damage to the equipment inside the room. It meant it was unable to serve meals during the evening

Under normal circumstances the venue would keep feeding diners until 10pm.