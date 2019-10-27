Woman seriously injured after being hit by van on busy Sheffield road

Abbeydale Road (google)

The 39-year-old pedestrian was attempting to cross Abbeydale Road, close to John Bee Car Body Repairs, shortly before 11pm on Saturday, October 26.

While attempting to cross she was hit by a white Ford Transit Torneo van which was travelling towards the city centre.

The woman was taken to the Northern General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have dashcam footage of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 915 of October 26.