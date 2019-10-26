These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

Sheffield

All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated

Aaron Craig Davies: aged 35, of Hyde Park Terrace, Manor Castle, used or threatened to use unlawful violence in a way that caused a person to fear for their personal safety, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £250 fine, £200 costs.

Megan Brown: aged 20, of Wordsworth Avenue, Penistone, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £170 costs.

Shane Charles Garnett: aged 22, of Hatherley Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Ashley Stephen Godber: aged 36, of no fixed address, interfered with a vehicle or anything carried within in with the intention that a theft would be carried out, breach of criminal behaviour order, 52 weeks in prison, £122 costs.

Robert Fatt: aged 63, of Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, driving without due care and attention, £660 fine, £151 costs, nine points on driving licence.

Steven Whaling: aged 25, of Pontefract Road, Lunwood, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, eight points on driving licence.

Mohammed Ali Attia: aged 37, of Cross Drive, Woodhouse, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Craig Rothery: aged 32, of Fox Hill Road, Brightside, failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle to the police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.

Hersh Smail: aged 36, of Jamaica Street, Brightside, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, £220 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.

Kieran Szczepkowski: aged 39, of Symonds Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Geoffrey James Jenkins: aged 33, of Moorland Road, Heeley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £200 fine.

James ODonnell: aged 53, of Birchwood Gardens, Mosborough, threatened criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.

Kerry Ann Denton: aged 38, of Knutton Crescent, Southey, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.

Mark Hickling: aged 41, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable who was acting in their function as an emergency worker, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.

Mark Stuart Jackson: aged 40, of Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a car for which no test certificate had been issued, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 11 months.

Ashley Whittington: aged 18, of Deerlands Mount, Brightside, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

James Robert Davies: aged 34, of Guest Road, Broomhill, took a vehicle without the owners consent, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.

Adam Harrson-Acres: aged 35, of Cottam Road, High Green, possession of a class A drug, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.

Hassan Mahmood Ahmed: aged 28, of Sicey Avenue, Brightside, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs, £50 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.

Harrison Cain Boston: aged 24, of Moorhouse Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, discharged conditionally for six months, £130 compensation, £220 costs.

Joshua Bailey: aged 26, of St Bartholomews Church, Walkley, theft, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.

Alan Holmes: aged 37, of no fixed address, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs.

Maria Hussain: aged 29, of Beaumont Mews, Manor Castle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Gavin Wilson: aged 45, of Southey Hall Road, Firth Park, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £75 compensation, £80 costs.

Guntars Zalans: aged 36, of Lifford Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.

Matthew Buxton: aged 33, of no fixed address, theft, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.

Lee Malcolm Galvin: aged 41, of no fixed address, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £75 compensation, £50 costs.