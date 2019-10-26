These are the latest convictions from Sheffield Magistrates' Court
The following have all been convicted at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court between October 16 and 21.
Sheffield
All addresses are Sheffield unless otherwise stated
Aaron Craig Davies: aged 35, of Hyde Park Terrace, Manor Castle, used or threatened to use unlawful violence in a way that caused a person to fear for their personal safety, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, £250 fine, £200 costs.
Megan Brown: aged 20, of Wordsworth Avenue, Penistone, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, £50 fine, £170 costs.
Shane Charles Garnett: aged 22, of Hatherley Road, Rotherham East, Rotherham, driving without insurance, driving while disqualified, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, £175 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Ashley Stephen Godber: aged 36, of no fixed address, interfered with a vehicle or anything carried within in with the intention that a theft would be carried out, breach of criminal behaviour order, 52 weeks in prison, £122 costs.
Robert Fatt: aged 63, of Brinsworth Lane, Brinsworth, Rotherham, driving without due care and attention, £660 fine, £151 costs, nine points on driving licence.
Steven Whaling: aged 25, of Pontefract Road, Lunwood, Barnsley, driving without insurance, £660 fine, £151 costs, eight points on driving licence.
Mohammed Ali Attia: aged 37, of Cross Drive, Woodhouse, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Craig Rothery: aged 32, of Fox Hill Road, Brightside, failed to give information about the identity of a driver of a vehicle to the police, £660 fine, £151 costs, six points on driving licence.
Hersh Smail: aged 36, of Jamaica Street, Brightside, driving while using a hand-held mobile phone, £220 fine, £115 costs, six points on driving licence.
Kieran Szczepkowski: aged 39, of Symonds Avenue, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, community order, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Geoffrey James Jenkins: aged 33, of Moorland Road, Heeley, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison, £200 fine.
James ODonnell: aged 53, of Birchwood Gardens, Mosborough, threatened criminal damage, assault by beating, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £200 compensation, £85 costs.
Kerry Ann Denton: aged 38, of Knutton Crescent, Southey, drink driving, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months.
Mark Hickling: aged 41, of no fixed address, assaulted a police constable who was acting in their function as an emergency worker, community order, alcohol treatment requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 compensation.
Mark Stuart Jackson: aged 40, of Woodrove Avenue, Woodthorpe, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, driving a car for which no test certificate had been issued, £300 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 11 months.
Ashley Whittington: aged 18, of Deerlands Mount, Brightside, drug driving, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £117 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.
James Robert Davies: aged 34, of Guest Road, Broomhill, took a vehicle without the owners consent, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £90 costs.
Adam Harrson-Acres: aged 35, of Cottam Road, High Green, possession of a class A drug, community order, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £175 costs, order for the destruction of the drug.
Hassan Mahmood Ahmed: aged 28, of Sicey Avenue, Brightside, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, committed a further offence while subject to a suspended sentence, community order, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs, £50 fine, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years.
Harrison Cain Boston: aged 24, of Moorhouse Drive, Thurcroft, Rotherham, discharged conditionally for six months, £130 compensation, £220 costs.
Joshua Bailey: aged 26, of St Bartholomews Church, Walkley, theft, failed to attend an initial assessment to establish whether they were dependant upon or had a propensity to misuse a class A drug, discharged conditionally for 12 months, £106 costs.
Alan Holmes: aged 37, of no fixed address, theft, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation requirement, rehabilitation activity requirement, £122 costs.
Maria Hussain: aged 29, of Beaumont Mews, Manor Castle, driving without a licence, driving without insurance, £120 fine, £115 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.
Gavin Wilson: aged 45, of Southey Hall Road, Firth Park, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress, £80 fine, £75 compensation, £80 costs.
Guntars Zalans: aged 36, of Lifford Road, Town Centre, Doncaster, drink driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £235 costs, disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 20 months.
Matthew Buxton: aged 33, of no fixed address, theft, criminal damage, used threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress in a racially aggravated incident, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, curfew requirement with electronic monitoring, rehabilitation activity requirement, £250 compensation.
Lee Malcolm Galvin: aged 41, of no fixed address, assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody, theft, community order, rehabilitation activity requirement, unpaid work requirement, £75 compensation, £50 costs.
Scott Johnson: aged 30, of Deerlands Avenue, Brightside, driving without insurance, dangerous driving, community order, unpaid work requirement, £340 costs, disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 15 months.