Five hurt in multi-car pile up on M1 motorway near Sheffield

Police attended the incident after they received ‘numerous’ calls from the public at around 9pm on Sunday night about a collision on the northbound carriageway involving ‘multiple vehicles’.

The collision had occurred on the northbound carriageway between Junction 37 and Junction 38 and was blocking all three lanes. Five vehicles were involved.

South Yorkshire Police, the fire service and ambulance service all attended and all three lanes had to be closed.

Five people are thought to have sustained minor injuries in a crash on the M1 near Sheffield

Five people were thought to have received minor injuries.

Highways England also attended to oversee removal of the vehicles so one lane could be reopened to traffic. This was done so by about 11pm.

It came at the end of a weekend that saw several collisions on the M1, with the first, on Friday evening leaving a woman needing hospital treatment after a collision with a lorry.