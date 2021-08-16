Emergency services called after tragic death on railway tracks near Sheffield

A person has died after a tragic incident on the railway tracks near Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Monday, 16th August 2021, 12:04 pm

British Transport Police said it was called to the line near Sheffield, between Woodhouse and Kiveton, yesterday at 7.16pm, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended. However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.”

Police stated that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and Network Rail’s Incident Unit attended.

