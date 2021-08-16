Emergency services called after tragic death on railway tracks near Sheffield

British Transport Police said it was called to the line near Sheffield, between Woodhouse and Kiveton, yesterday at 7.16pm, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

A spokesman said: “Paramedics also attended. However, sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Officers are working to identify the deceased and inform their next of kin.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The person was sadly found dead on the railway tracks near Sheffield (file photo by Ross Parry)

Police stated that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and Network Rail’s Incident Unit attended.