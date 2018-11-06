Fireworks hurled at cars driving through Sheffield suburb

Fireworks were hurled at cars driving through a Sheffield suburb last night.

Residents in Darnall said motorists were targeted on Staniforth Road and Main Road.

The attacks came after a Lantern Parade through the suburb earlier in the night.

One resident said it was like ‘a war zone’ in Darnall because of the number of fireworks thrown by yobs and claimed one woman felt so unsafe she left her home because of the attacks.

There are also reports of fireworks having been set off in the middle of City Road, close to KFC at Manor Top, last night.

More to follow.