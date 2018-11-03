North Anston murder: Everything we know so far

A murder investigation is continuing this morning after a woman’s body was found in a Rotherham home – here is everything we know so far.
- Police were called to an address on Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham, at around 5.30am on Friday.
- A woman in her 30s was found dead.
- A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
- A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday evening.
- Family liaison officers are working with the relatives.
- Anyone with any information should call police on 101.