North Anston murder: Everything we know so far

A murder investigation is continuing this morning after a woman’s body was found in a Rotherham home – here is everything we know so far.

- Police were called to an address on Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham, at around 5.30am on Friday.

Wright Street in North Anston, Rotherham (pic: Google)

- A woman in her 30s was found dead.

- A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

- A post-mortem examination was due to take place on Friday evening.

- Family liaison officers are working with the relatives.

- Anyone with any information should call police on 101.