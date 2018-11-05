These are the most wanted people in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A number of people wanted in connection with assault, burglary and murder are among the ‘most wanted’ people in South Yorkshire. South Yorkshire Police has released 16 images of the most wanted people in the region and are appealing for the public’s health in tracking them down. Most wanted in South Yorkshire Skip found engulfed in flames in Sheffield street where firefighters were attacked