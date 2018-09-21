Firefighters battle blaze at kitchen warehouse in Doncaster

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a kitchen warehouse in Doncaster this morning.
The fire at an industrial unit on Sandall Stones Road on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate was discovered just after 5.15am.
READ MORE: Car bursts into flames on busy Sheffield road
There are seven fire engines at the scene.
The unit on fire measures 40m x 20m.
FIRE: Firefighters tackle bus blaze in Rotherham
WATCH: First video emerges of serious Sheffield house fire
Fire chiefs are urging motorists to avoid the area and are advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid smoke getting into homes.
More to follow.