Firefighters battle blaze at kitchen warehouse in Doncaster

Firefighters are battling a blaze at a kitchen warehouse in Doncaster this morning.

The fire at an industrial unit on Sandall Stones Road on the Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate was discovered just after 5.15am.

Plumes of smoke can be seen in Kirk Sandall, Doncaster, this morning

There are seven fire engines at the scene.

The unit on fire measures 40m x 20m.

Fire chiefs are urging motorists to avoid the area and are advising residents to keep their doors and windows closed to avoid smoke getting into homes.

