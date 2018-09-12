WATCH: First video emerges of serious Sheffield house fire

The first video has emerged of a serious Sheffield house fire.

Firefighters from Tankersley, Rivelin and Rotherham attended the blaze, which took place on Steven Crescent in Chapeltown at around 7.20pm.

The scene of a house fire on Steven Crescent in Chapeltown.

Eyewitnesses said people in the house at the time of the fire managed to get themselves out before the fire crews arrived.

The road was cordoned off as the fire crews checked inside the gutted building.

The South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said no further information was available at this stage.