Bosses at a Sheffield takeaway devastated by fire yesterday hope to be back in business within days.

The Chaayé Paani takeaway suffered severe damage after a blaze broke out at its site on the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common Road, yesterday afternoon.

But managing director Vaqar Ahmed said he is now looking to bring in a mobile building to use as a temporary base at the site until repairs can be completed.

He said he received a call at around 2pm yesterday, telling him there was a fire at the company’s Sheffield store, and said the cause of the blaze was still unknown, but he suspected it may have started in a fryer.

He said: “Luckily, all the staff are all right, and they all escaped through the fire exit. I’ve had a look, and there is quite extensive damage.

“We have other stores, but Sheffield has been one of our busiest, so we are looking to put a modular system in place there, perhaps in the car park. We had started the business in Sheffield from scratch and it has been working really well. This is going to cost us a lot of money, but we will be looking to put something in place, and hopefully will be up and running in the car park in a few days.

"We hope to be working again early next week, although it will probably take a couple of months to repair the main building. We have had a lot of messages of support from the community – everyone is being very supportive of us.”

Chaayé Paani sells a variety of hot and cold drinks, street food and desserts through online delivery, takeaway and drive through.

The Sheffield takeaway opened in 2020, and Mr Ahmed said it had quickly become established, and another venue was due to open in Rotherham in the next few months.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was out within an hour of them being called out.

A spokesman said: “We were called at 1.41pm and five fire engines went, as well as a turntable ladder. This was a doughnut and dessert unit well alight with food, oil and machinery involved in the fire. The fire was out pretty quickly – by 2.38pm – and started accidentally.”

