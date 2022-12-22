This was the scene at a Sheffield take-away this afternoon after a fire broke out on the premises.

The pictures, taken by a reader, show firefighters at the scene of the Chaayé Paani takeaway at Attercliffe, after a blaze had been reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service this afternoon.

Pictures show dark smoke billowing from the building as firefighters deal with the blaze at the site, which is on the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common Road, and close to Ice Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other pictures show flames shooting out of a duct in the site of the premises.

Pictures, taken by a reader, show firefighters at the scene of the Chaayé Paani takeaway at Attercliffe, after a blaze had been reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said today they had responded to a fire in a commercial unit at the Sycamore Centre, Attercliffe Common. "This incident has now been dealt with,” they added.

Chaayé Paani sells a variety of hot and cold beverages, street food and desserts through online delivery, takeaway and drive through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chaayé Paani have been approached for comment.

pictures, taken by a reader, show firefighters at the scene of the Chaayé Paani takeaway at Attercliffe, after a blaze had been reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pictures, taken by a reader, show firefighters at the scene of the Chaayé Paani takeaway at Attercliffe, after a blaze had been reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service this afternoon.

pictures, taken by a reader, show firefighters at the scene of the Chaayé Paani takeaway at Attercliffe, after a blaze had been reported to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad