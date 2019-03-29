Have your say

A fire engine was damaged after it was involved in a crash in Sheffield.

The engine was responding to a 999 call at around 7pm yesterday when it struck a road sign at the junction of Maltravers Road and Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn.

Firefighters from Parkway station were en-route to an arson attack at Marys Walk, off St John’s Road, Park Hill, Sheffield, when the crash occurred.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, said: “A fire engine from Parkway collided with a road sign whilst negotiating a corner on its way to a 999 call in Sheffield at around 7pm last night.

“No other vehicles were involved and no firefighters were injured.”