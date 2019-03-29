Woman threatened in attempted robbery in car park of Sheffield supermarket car park

A woman was threatened by an unknown man during an attempted robbery in the car park of a Sheffield supermarket.

The woman was approached as she walked towards the entrance of the Asda supermarket on Handsworth Road, Handsworth, at around 7pm on Monday, March 25.

Asda, Handsworth. Picture: Google.

READ MORE: Sheffield preparing to host World Snooker Championship that gives city ‘priceless’ exposure

Police said the man had pulled his hood up, asked her for money and when she refused, he threatened her.

READ MORE: Funeral of Sheffield snooker king to take place today

The man made off with nothing but the woman was left shaken.

READ MORE: Fernando Forestieri celebrates not guilty verdict at Meadowhall Nando’s with Sheffield Wednesday teammate

Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 797 of March 29 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.ly.