Fire crews tackle blaze at Sheffield factory

Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a factory in Sheffield this morning.
They were called to Magtec Electric Vehicle Drive Systems on Newhall Road, Attercliffe, at 9.50am after a lithium battery exploded and caught fire.
Plumes of smoke could be seen issuing from the building.
Nobody was injured during the incident.
Magtec designs and manufactures electric drive systems and components.