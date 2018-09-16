Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dramatic pictures from the scene of the huge fire

Dramatic pictures have emerged of the fire at a recycling plant in the Darnall area of Sheffield.

Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street, Darnall.

A fire at Fletcher Plant Limited, Darnall. Picture: Andrew Roe

The fire broke out at around 8.20pm last night.

READ MORE: Huge fire at Sheffield recycling plant

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has released an image of what firefighters were faced with when they arrived on the scene.

A building of around 50x30 metres and, inside, a number of tonnes worth of waste were well alight.

Fire at a recycling plant, in Clement Street, Darnall, Sheffield. Picture: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

Residents living in the area also shared photographs of the fire.

READ MORE: Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dozens of firefighters continue to tackle huge blaze

A video from a resident living on Clay Pit Way shows smoke billowing from the blaze.

The incident has been scaled down this morning and firefighters remain at the scene.

A fire at a recycling plant in Darnall, Sheffield. Picture: Gabriela Anastasia Kozickyte

A fire at a recycling plant in Darnall, Sheffield. Picture: Gabriela Anastasia Kozickyte