Sheffield recycling plant fire: Dramatic pictures from the scene of the huge fire

Dramatic pictures have emerged of the fire at a recycling plant in the Darnall area of Sheffield.
Around 40 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at Fletchers Plant Ltd, on Clement Street, Darnall.
The fire broke out at around 8.20pm last night.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue has released an image of what firefighters were faced with when they arrived on the scene.
A building of around 50x30 metres and, inside, a number of tonnes worth of waste were well alight.
Residents living in the area also shared photographs of the fire.
A video from a resident living on Clay Pit Way shows smoke billowing from the blaze.
The incident has been scaled down this morning and firefighters remain at the scene.