Family issue hopeful update on teen cyclist Daniel Wild injured in Ecclesall Road horror crash - two months on
Daniel Wild was aged just 16 when he suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
He was cycling down the road towards Hunters Bar when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.
An air ambulance landed in nearby Endcliffe Park, as part of the emergency services response, but Daniel was rushed to Sheffield’s Northern General hospital via road ambulance.
Now, almost exactly two months on from the crash, Daniel’s family have issued an update on his current condition.
Posting on the Friends of S11 Facebook group, family friend Sarah Kent said: “Hi everyone. A few people have asked me how Dan is doing after his bicycle accident on Ecclesall Road in June.
“I wanted to share the amazing news from Dan's family that he's now out of intensive care & is doing really well in his recovery & rehabilitation.
“Thanks again to everyone for their kindness.”
Kind-hearted people have helped to raise a total of £13,270 for the Wild family over the past two months, through an online fundraiser.
The appeal states the money will go towards helping the family with the costs of supporting the youngster, especially for needs that may not be fully met by the NHS.
It adds: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for all who love Dan, and for the entire Wild family.
“So many people have expressed a desire to help in any way they can, and this fundraiser is one way we can show our support and love.”
Unspent funds will be donated to the hospital to help ensure others receive the same outstanding care that Dan is currently receiving, it adds.
The appeal ends: “This fundraiser offers a way for us all to contribute in supporting them as they move forward on their journey.
“On behalf of the Wild family, thank you for your generosity, love, and support.”