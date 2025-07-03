A teenage cyclist remains in a critical condition a week after a horror road accident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 16-year-old suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a car then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday June 26.

Police said he was cycling down the road towards Hunters Bar when he hit a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 16-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition a week after the crash. | National World

In an update one week after the incident, the force said the boy was still in hospital in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.