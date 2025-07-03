Ecclesall Road: Police give update on teenage cyclist one week after horror crash with car and lorry

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 13:42 BST
A teenage cyclist remains in a critical condition a week after a horror road accident.

The 16-year-old suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a car then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday June 26.

Police said he was cycling down the road towards Hunters Bar when he hit a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.

The 16-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition a week after the crash.
The 16-year-old cyclist remains in a critical condition a week after the crash. | National World

In an update one week after the incident, the force said the boy was still in hospital in a critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.

