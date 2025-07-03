Ecclesall Road: Police give update on teenage cyclist one week after horror crash with car and lorry
The 16-year-old suffered life threatening injuries in a collision with a car then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday June 26.
Police said he was cycling down the road towards Hunters Bar when he hit a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.
In an update one week after the incident, the force said the boy was still in hospital in a critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.