A young Sheffield cyclist remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition five weeks after a crash on a main road into Sheffield.

Daniel Wild, aged 16, suffered significant head injuries when he was involved in a collision with a car and then a lorry on Ecclesall Road at Banner Cross on Thursday, June 26.

He was cycling down the road towards Hunters Bar when he was involved in a collision with a black Volkswagen Golf and then a heavy goods vehicle.

Cyclist Daniel Wild, 16, was critically injured in a crash with a car and lorry on Ecclesall Road. | nw

An air ambulance attended and landed in nearby Endcliffe Park. Medics from the helicopter travelled with the boy by road ambulance to the Northern General Hospital.

South Yorkshire Police issued an update on Monday August 4. A spokesperson said he remains critical but stable in hospital.

A fundraiser set up by friends of the Wild family has raised more than £13,630 from 562 donations.

The appeal states the money will go towards helping the family with the costs of supporting the youngster, especially for needs that may not be fully met by the NHS.

It adds: “This has been an incredibly difficult time for all who love Dan, and for the entire Wild family.

“So many people have expressed a desire to help in any way they can, and this fundraiser is one way we can show our support and love.”

Unspent funds will be donated to the hospital to help ensure others receive the same outstanding care that Dan is currently receiving, it adds.

The appeal ends: “This fundraiser offers a way for us all to contribute in supporting them as they move forward on their journey.

“On behalf of the Wild family, thank you for your generosity, love, and support.”