Through the centuries, their ingenuity and creativity forged a city with stand-out character. The entrepreneurial spirit led to the city’s status as world-leaders in cutlery production – exporting around the world from its factories, including the Grade II listed Eyewitness Works on Milton Street.

That spirit lives on today, with Sheffield a tapestry of independents, from breweries and bars, to clothing, interiors, and record stores.

We’re the current custodians of Eyewitness Works, starting a fresh chapter for the industrial building as a new community with loft apartments and townhouses. Eyewitness is slowly but surely coming back to life. A peek behind the hoardings shows our progress and we’re itching to welcome people across the threshold and show off the new spaces later this year.

Adam Higgins, co-founder of Capital&Centric

With it comes a one-off chance for a local business to set up shop in this incredible historic setting – be it a new coffee shop, bar or general store.

Wherever we work, it’s important for us to collaborate with indie businesses. Sometimes established, often start-ups, we’ve repeatedly found that they not only bring new ideas and unique products, but they inject real heart and soul into our communities. The enthusiasm and passion the people behind the brands bring matches the friendly, communal spirit of those drawn to live and work in our buildings. Whether they’re pop-ups there for a short time, or in it for the long-haul, they swiftly become the heart of the community.

Eyewitness Works will be no different. The ground floor space oozes character and will be an awesome space for a new café bar, with seating spilling out onto the street and a community of regulars on the doorstep. The industrial heritage is bold and brilliant, with exposed walls, big windows, and imposing steel beams, which we’re celebrating as part of the restoration.

We’re calling on those with a dream to run their own space or expand their current labour of love to get in touch with us. We want to get this right and create something not only residents, but the people of Sheffield will take pride in. We’ll support owners to make their vision a reality and be part of writing the next historic pages of the building’s story.

