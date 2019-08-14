Exact spot of fatal stabbing in Sheffield not yet known
The exact place where a Sheffield murder victim was stabbed to death is still not known, it has been revealed.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found seriously injured in Piper Crescent, Southey, at around 10.15pm on Sunday, July 21.
Police officers sealed off part of the street where he was found and erected another cordon on nearby Southey Green Road.
Local residents said Lewis staggered into Piper Crescent and was heard shouting for help after he was attacked.
But detectives have not yet been able to ascertain exactly where the violence flared.
Lewis was rushed to the Northern General Hospital with stab wounds to his chest but could not be saved and was pronounced dead a short time later.
He is believed to have been the victim of a targeted attack.
His funeral has not yet been arranged due to a second post mortem examination still to be carried out.
Scott Lee Winter, 39 of Southey Avenue, Southey, has been charged with murder along with a 16-year-old Sheffield boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.Six other arrests have also been made in connection to the murder, which was the first fatal stabbing of the year in Sheffield.
There were eight fatal stabbings in the city last year.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 1,085 of July 21.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.