World Seniors Snooker Championship to remain at the Crucible until at least 2027

World Seniors Snooker, Sheffield City Council and Sheffield Theatres are delighted to announce a new deal, which will see the World Seniors Snooker Championship remain at the Crucible Theatre until at least 2027.

The World Seniors Snooker Championship, which was broadcast live last year on Channel 5, follows on from the World Snooker Championship and gives snooker legends including Jimmy White, Ken Doherty, Tony Drago and more another chance to play at snooker’s most famous venue which defined many of their careers.

The 2025 Championship in May will see players from eight countries compete for the title won last year by Igor Figueiredo from Brazil. It will also see the first collaboration with Sheffield Hallam University’s sports business management students, who will be given the opportunity to work on a major TV Snooker broadcast.

Jimmy White, Four-time World Seniors Snooker champion and World Snooker Champ, said: “Fantastic news! The Crucible has been the home of snooker and the World Seniors gives me and others who have given their life to the sport a chance to play their again for a World title.”

World Seniors sign Sheffield deal

Jason Francis, Chairman of World Seniors Snooker, said: “It’s great news to confirm our Championship will be staying in Sheffield at the Crucible.

"Our strategic partnership with the Council allows the World Seniors Snooker to showcase everything that is great about Sheffield.

"This year as well as repeating our Seniors of Sheffield Day we are running a Business and Youth of Sheffield Day alongside our work with Sheffield Hallam University.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council, commented: “Sheffield loves snooker, which is why we are delighted to announce that the city will continue to host the World Seniors Snooker Championship for at least two more years, at the world-renowned Crucible Theatre. t

“This year’s event is set to be bigger than ever before, with the all-new Sheffield Youth and Business Days, alongside the Sheffield Seniors Day that has been a huge success in previous years. We can’t wait to welcome the Championship back to the city this year and to support them in growing the tournament here in Sheffield, in the coming years.”

Bookey Oshin, Deputy CEO Sheffield Theatres, added: “We are delighted to continue to host the World Seniors Snooker Championship at the Crucible. As the tournament expands, with Seniors of Sheffield, Business and Youth Day, it is wonderful to welcome even more people to this exceptional theatre.”

The 2025 World Seniors Snooker Championship will be played from Wednesday 7 May to Sunday 11 May 2025.

Secure your tickets to see the action live on the Sheffield Theatres website.