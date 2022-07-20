Transport plans lack “real practical measures” says Barnsley councillor – and calls for 20mph speed limits and park and ride at hospital

Barnsley Council has laid out five objectives in its strategy, which aims to improve transport options and reduce the negative impacts of travel on the borough.

The five objectives are: To transform our streets and places to enable an increase in cycling and walking; support economic growth and regeneration; reduce conventional vehicular trips on the network for journeys of less than two miles; reduce and mitigate the impact of transport-based emissions and noise in Barnsley; and reduce killed and serious injuries and slight accidents on the borough’s roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We too want to see an increase in active travel, a reduction in reliance on cars, lowered emissions and far fewer accidents – all while supporting growth and regeneration of the borough.

Public consultations have been held throughout Barnsley during June and July, and the council say people’s views will be collated into a report.

However, Councillor Steve Hunt, the Barnsley Liberal Democrat’s spokesperson for transport and highways says that although the objectives are to be applauded, the plans lack ” lack real practical measures to make them happen.”

Coun Hunt said: “The five broad objectives contained within the strategy are to be applauded – we support them in principle.

“We too want to see an increase in active travel, a reduction in reliance on cars, lowered emissions and far fewer accidents – all while supporting growth and regeneration of the borough.

“However these plans lack real practical measures to make them happen – they are merely aspirations.”

The group has proposed a number of schemes to deliver the objectives, including better lighting on footpaths and cycle routes; an increase in the number of on-street electric vehicle chargers; and an off-site park and ride to reduce parking congestion around Barnsley Hospital.

Coun Hunt added: “There are ongoing problems associated with parking and congestion at and near Barnsley Hospital, for staff, visitors and patients.

“The strategy needs to include a plan to have an off-site park and ride to reduce congestion and emissions near this setting.

“To deliver zero fatalities on Barnsley’s roads by 2030 is a great aspiration. But where is the detailed plan to deliver this and at what cost?

“The strategy must recognise that to deliver this aspirational target it will require a reduction in vehicle speed in residential areas and outside schools through initiatives such as 20mph zones.

"There is also no plan to encourage parents to switch off their engines whilst waiting for children in cars outside schools, despite young children being particularly vulnerable to particles contained in exhaust fumes.

“We dearly hope that these suggestions will be well received and integrated into the strategy. If not then we hope to have the opportunity to propose them as a formal amendment if the Transport Strategy comes to Full Council for approval.”

A Barsnley Council spokesperson said: “We’re grateful for all the responses received during this important consultation on our overarching Transport Strategy.

“The team are currently going through all the comments made online and at the various drop-in events by our residents and businesses.