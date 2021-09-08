Barnsley Council approves parking restrictions near hospital

Councillor Phillip Lofts, who represents the Old Town ward, says the scheme has the “full agreement” of residents, who have complained about staff and visitors of the hospital parking outside their homes.

Seven roads will be subject to a traffic regulation order preventing “indiscriminate and careless parking”.

“No waiting at any time” restrictions will be imposed along the full length of the south western side of Warner Road, and at the junctions of Pennine Way, Cotswold Close, Hambleton Close, Mendip Close, Grampian Close and Malvern Close.

During today’s (September 8) cabinet meeting, councillor Chris Lamb, who presented the report, said he was “very pleased” to bring the matter forward.

He told the meeting that parking currently takes place on both sides of Warner Road, obstructing visibility for drivers and pedestrains, and “impedes safe movement” at the junstions.

Cllr Sharon Howard said the issue has been going on for 15-20 years “at least”, adding: “It always seems to overlap as a council problem to resolve. What involvement does the hospital have, because it’s a hospital problem?”