Barnsley Hospital park and ride scheme may be investigated as part of air quality improvement measures

A number of schemes have been recommended by a group of councillors, in a bid to improve air quality in Barnsley.

A task and finish group made up of six cross-party councillors met with senior council officers in transport, planning, housing and environment, to scrutinise how the authority manages carbon emissions.

The group made several recommendation based on their findings, which will be presented to cabinet at their next meeting on April 6.

A park and ride scheme for staff and visitors at Barnsley Hospital is yet again to be explored, amid a new raft of measures to improve the borough's air quality.

One of the recommendation from the group was for the council to investigate the viability of a Park and Ride scheme for the hospital staff and visitors.

The report states: “Despite being advised that Park and Ride schemes are notoriously difficult to make work, members still feel there would be benefits attached to such a scheme...and would like serious consideration to be given to this recommendation.

“This would alleviate pressures felt by local residents, considerably improve air quality around the hospital and reduce the impact upon emergency vehicles trying to access the hospital.”

Councillor Peter Fielding, who led the task and finish group said: “I think a park and ride scheme would potentially be successful

“My thoughts were that it’s something that ought to be linked into the forthcoming MU1 development.

“A piece of land could be identified on there, and we could perhaps provide a priority access route to the hospital , which would be an excellent way of getting people quickly to the hospital.”

Coun Fielding suggested small electric buses could run along Hermit Lane between Gawber and Highham, which is due to be closed to traffic as part of the MU1 development.

“The narrative we get from Barnsley Council generally is that park and ride schemes are very difficult and we don’t think they’d work in Barnsley.

“Well, they work in other places, so why can’t we make them work in Barnsley?”