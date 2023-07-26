Officials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, after last weekend’s festival mud bath.

Organisers have also once again stressed that there will be no cost to Sheffield Council or taxpayers for the work, after some residents raised concerns over the condition of the park after the rain turned parts of the landscape to mud.

Contractors agreed by Tramlines festival organisers and Sheffield City Council, will carry out the work, paid for by Tramlines.

The timescale is:

Officials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, pictured, after this weekend’s festival mud bath. Picture: Dean Atkins

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Monday, July 23: Tramlines staff visited the park with contractors and the council to carry out the first assessment and plan of work required. This will be revised throughout the week and contractors are booked to begin on Monday, July 31.

> Monday, July 23: Initial assessment was done by Tramlines, Sheffield City Council and contractors. Details of the work required is not yet confirmed.

> Saturday ,July 29: Fences due to be taken down after the removal of festival equipment and structures from the site. Extra extra staff have been brought in to assist and organisers say they aim to meet the scheduled date. There is the possibility of delay depending on progress and weather conditions.

> Monday, July 31: Contractors are booked to begin physical repair work of the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

> Beyond: Organisers say it is likely that some areas may need to be protected to allow for additional work to be carried out or for re-seeding to bed in.