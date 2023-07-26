News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Shock and sadness as legendary Owls figure Trevor Francis passes away
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
Norwood injury extent clarified as “fluke” condemns United to defeat
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Blades seal Larouci signing after rival interest from Championship
Green man at UK pedestrian crossings to undergo major change

Tramlines Hillsborough Park: Timetable for repairs to popular Sheffield park after festival mud bath

Officials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, after last weekend’s festival mud bath.
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Jul 2023, 07:22 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 07:35 BST

Organisers have also once again stressed that there will be no cost to Sheffield Council or taxpayers for the work, after some residents raised concerns over the condition of the park after the rain turned parts of the landscape to mud.

Contractors agreed by Tramlines festival organisers and Sheffield City Council, will carry out the work, paid for by Tramlines.

The timescale is:

Officials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, pictured, after this weekend’s festival mud bath. Picture: Dean AtkinsOfficials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, pictured, after this weekend’s festival mud bath. Picture: Dean Atkins
Officials at Tramlines have explained to residents the timetable of repairs for Hillsborough Park, pictured, after this weekend’s festival mud bath. Picture: Dean Atkins
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

> Monday, July 23: Tramlines staff visited the park with contractors and the council to carry out the first assessment and plan of work required. This will be revised throughout the week and contractors are booked to begin on Monday, July 31.

> Monday, July 23: Initial assessment was done by Tramlines, Sheffield City Council and contractors. Details of the work required is not yet confirmed.

> Saturday ,July 29: Fences due to be taken down after the removal of festival equipment and structures from the site. Extra extra staff have been brought in to assist and organisers say they aim to meet the scheduled date. There is the possibility of delay depending on progress and weather conditions.

> Monday, July 31: Contractors are booked to begin physical repair work of the ground.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

> Beyond: Organisers say it is likely that some areas may need to be protected to allow for additional work to be carried out or for re-seeding to bed in.

Tens of thousands of festivalgoers attended the popular annual event.

Related topics:Sheffield parkOrganisersSheffield City CouncilSheffield Council