JD Wetherspoon said that work was set to start on the building on Sevenairs Road near Crystal Peaks shopping centre on August 2, with an original opening date of November 16.

However, The Scarsdale Hundred – which refers to a Saxon name for the area – will now be opening two weeks later on November 30, according to owners.

Changes to the building include moving the front canopy in order to create an outdoor seating area and garden. Permission has also been given for a drive-through Taco Bell Mexican takeaway on part of the car park.

Damon’s was a busy American-style diner but it closed in November 2019 after 25 years in business. The company’s plans for the building were held up when some of the proposed changes to the building that were rejected by the city council had to be ruled on at appeal by a planning inspector.

