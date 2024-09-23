Signs of life on ‘iconic’ sycamore tree that crashed down in Sheffield’s Graves Park during storm last year
New shoots have emerged from the base, giving hope that the beloved tree lives on nine months after it crashed down.
The photos, kindly supplied by @john_gallaghers_pictorium, show the shoots soaking up the autumn sun.
The ‘lone tree’ stood on a stretch of open grassland in Graves Park, close to Graves Park Pavilion. When it was brought down by Storm Elin in December last year, there was an outpouring of sadness by the community.
In a statement at the time, Sheffield City Council's Parks and Countryside said its team had been ‘overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and memories of the tree’.
They added that they were looking at having the sycamore made into a sculpture, a bench, or even a climbing log.
In June, the team posted on Facebook that the tree would be carved into a ‘sculptural seat’. They also asked for members of the public to share their treasured memories of the tree, and ideas for pictures or motifs that could be incorporated in the sculpture.
In our video above, taken on September 21, a second group of shoots can be seen on the opposite side of the tree’s base.
