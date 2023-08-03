Controversial plans for the ‘disposal’ of part of Hillsborough Park mean £1.4m in improvements, with a new café, toilets and mini-golf, say Sheffield Council officials.

The campaign group Friends of Hillsborough Park described plans to advertise the ‘disposal’ of the part of the park, which includes its tennis courts and multi-use games area, as ‘unbelievable timing’ last week, at a time when much of the site was reduced to mud after Tramlines.

Plans have been drawn up for Hillsborough Park, including paid-for sports facilities built on what is currently the free-to-use multi-use games area.

Now Sheffield Council has defended the scheme, stressed that under ‘disposal’ the council will still own the land, and pointed out it will mean a café, toilets, and minigolf, as well as tennis.

Councillor Richard Williams, chairman of the Communities, Park and Leisure committee said Sheffield Council and the Lawn Tennis Association launched a parks tennis programme with Courtside Community Interest Company (CIC) in 2017. He said it brought significant investment and improvements to the city’s tennis facilities, revived park tennis and improved access to tennis in communities.

He believes Sheffield now has high-quality courts, community programmes, and coaching. But it also meant an online booking and gate entry system was brought in.

He said: “Public open space notices have been issued for all parks where the council is proposing to enter into a further lease agreement with our current tennis operator, Courtside CIC. The council is moving from five to 10 year leases to 25 year leases.

"In any case where a proposed lease is more than seven years, ‘disposal’ notices must be displayed. This does not mean the land will be disposed of. The area of park will remain in the ownership of the council and continue to be available for the public to enjoy.

“The development of an activity hub within Hillsborough Park is designed to create more activities and facilities for the community and build on the city’s outdoor tennis offer. The council has carried out extensive consultation, with key stakeholders including Cycling 4 All, Access Sport, and the Friends of Hillsborough Park, parks visitors, and local schools to ensure plans for the park suit the needs of residents. The council continues to work closely with these groups to address any issues but in general, there is overwhelming positive support for the development.

“The activity hub will offer more than tennis and will be a multi-activity facility offering both free and paid-for activities including padel tennis, miniature golf, table tennis and an indoor activity space. The development will also see the current multi use games Area (MUGA) completely refurbished. A café and toilets will also be built to improve the area for the community.”

The council says notices had been issued now because there was a charity sub-committee meeting scheduled for September 4, where any representations regarding the public space notices will be considered, before a decision to offer the lease to the tennis operator is made.

The notices must be available to the public for 28 days before representations can be heard.